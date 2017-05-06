If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't cling to Babri: BJP's Swamy

Reiterating his stand on the Ram Mandir issue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Saturday asserted that the Muslims should not cling on to the issue, when they have 'nothing to do' with the and the Saudis demolishing masjids.

"When I speak of Mughals atrocities, or Saudis demolishing masjids, Muslims say "we have nothing to do with them".Then why cling to Babri M ?" Swamy tweeted.

Justifying his tweet, Swamy told ANI that the hypocrisy of the Muslim leadership must end and they stood exposed on the Ram Mandir issue.

"When I say that the Mughals forcibly converted the Hindus, butchered them, took away the women to their harems etc., there is a word that we have nothing to do with the Mughals. Then if you have nothing to do with the Mughals then why are you demanding that the wrong committed by the Mughals in demolition the Ram Temple? Why are you sticking to that? You should say that we have nothing to with the Mughals you give us a masjid somewhere else. So, there are double standards there," he said.

"Don't talk about Islam then. Say that I, as a citizen of this country, whose ancestors were born in this country. I may follow the Quran but that doesn't mean that I will support all the atrocities done by the Muslims in the past..but they play both sides. When it suits them, they will say this is our Islam, Shariyat and only clerics in Saudi Arabia can change this. And on the other hand, you say that they have nothing to do with that," he added.

Earlier on May 4, Swamy said that it has been proven that a temple exists below the structure.

Swamy explained that under the study conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India, on the instructions of the Allahabad High Court, it was found that the Babri Majid was built above a temple.

The leader further gave examples of other Muslim-dominated countries where mosques were demolished in order to make roads, buildings etc., adding that a mosque can be built anywhere.

Earlier on March 21, the apex court said the Ayodhya dispute was a sensitive and sentimental issue, adding its best that this matter was settled amicably.

The court asked parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus and asked BJP's to consult the parties and inform it about the decision on March 31.

The court also suggested if required, a principal mediator could be chosen by the court for settling the issue.