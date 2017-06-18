In Gujarat, the Congress will highlight pro-poor policies: Ashok Gehlot

The AICC general secretary in charge of Gujarat affairs, Ashok Gehlot, talks to Amit Agnihotri amid speculation over party veteran Shankersinh Vaghela’s recent parleys with the ruling BJP. We have been hearing that senior Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela wants to be projected as the party’s chief ministerial face for the assembly polls scheduled at the end of the year. Have you taken a call on the matter? The Congress will not project a chief ministerial face in Gujarat. That decision will be made by the elected lawmakers after the polls. That has been the ...

Amit Agnihotri