In post-Sonia Congress, Rahul wants these changes in party structure

Amid expectation that he would succeed as the Congress president by mid-October, Congress vice president on Tuesday suggested the (CWC) a blueprint on the future shape of the party structure. stressed the need for the party to set up mass organisations among workers of unorganised sector, farmers and reach out to professionals, like chartered accountants, doctors and others.

According to a party general secretary, the Congress vice president’s suggestion stems from the Congress’ assessment of a deepening disquiet among farmers, workers and professionals for the failure of the Narendra Modi government to fulfill its promises.

But unlike cadre based parties like the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or even an organisation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the Congress either does not have dedicated fraternal outfits working among various groups, or the existing outfits are moribund. This has hampered the Congress outreach to these groups.

For example, the party has presence in the organised sector in the shape of its trade union arm, the Indian Trade Union Congress, or INTUC, but no presence in the unorganised sector. The party also has several farmer leaders but it has felt the need to put in place a vibrant farmers’ cell.

With threat of retrenchment in the IT sector, the party believes it also needs to engage with IT professionals. In the run up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, IT professionals had emerged as a strong support group for the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party. But IT professionals, or so the Congress claims it to be its feedback, now feel disenchanted because of the prospect of job losses in the sector.

“We hope to reach out to professionals like doctors, engineers and others. We do not expect them to hold the party flag but will seek their help in nation building and formulating party’s programmes and policies on issues in their respective sector,” a party general secretary said.

What party officials leave unsaid is the growing realisation in the Congress that cynicism towards the political class has meant fewer talented people joining political parties. “There was a time when our top leaders were all lawyers. There were also those who were doctors. There is now a need that younger generation of professionals get associated with the party,” a party leader said.

Last week, the Congress had announced the setting up of a Fishermen Department and Overseas Congress Department. The RSS has its overseas arm in the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh while the BJP’s has a dedicated cell for its overseas outreach, the Overseas Friends of BJP. But the Congress until now lacked a structured outreach to non-resident Indians. The Left parties have fraternal outfits among organised and unorganised sector workers and farmers.

Sam Pitroda will head the Congress’ Overseas Department. The party also renamed its Scheduled Tribe Department to ‘Adivasi Department’. “The name ‘ST department’ smacked of official jargon, which was incomprehensible to a common tribal,” said a leader.

The Congress on Tuesday announced the schedule of its organisational elections, which is expected to culminate in October by the newly elected CWC members electing as the new party president.