In Punjab, Captain targets youth vote

is campaigning in full swing in ahead of state Assembly elections and has launched Har Ghar Captain program. Nearly 12 lakh people have registered in eight days for the program, highlighting the big issue of unemployment.

The program is aimed at providing employment to the youth. chief ministerial candidate Captain has promised to provide one job per household to each youth between the ages of 18 and 35 years and until the youth is provided a job, she/he will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month, for up to three years.

In return, the youth, along with their family, have to pledge to stay drug-free as per the campaign.

Nearly 2,400 volunteers have begun a mass registration drive across the state where a unique ID will be provided to each enrolling youth through a "Berozgari Bhatta Card".

Once activated the card will ensure that the bearer begins to receive allowance within the first 100 days of Captain’s government. Spread over five years, the Captain's government will set aside a budget of nearly Rs 10,000 crores for this initiative. Forty lakh households will be reached through this campaign.