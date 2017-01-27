India can never be 'Congress-mukt': Kapil Sibal

Congress ideology is based on basics of the Constitution, says Sibal

Congress ideology is based on basics of the Constitution, says Sibal

On a day Prime Minister declared Congress has become "history", the Opposition party hit back insisting the country can never be "Congress -mukt" as its ideals are based on the foundation of the Constitution.



" can never be 'Congress mukt' because the party is based on the Constitution. Congress ideology is based on basics of the Constitution. An inclusive and secular is the base of the Constitution and how can you discard it," party spokesperson asked.



Asked to comment on the "Congress-Mukt Bharat" slogan coined by BJP, he said, "This is a step towards the divisive agenda which means non-secular India, an intolerant India, an where nobody else has any relevance" adding "That is something which can never happen."



He, however, questioned the over accepting turncoats from Congress into its fold.



The Congress leader claimed the wants to finish the exclusive ideology that unites the country and this, it thinks, can happen only with a divisive agenda.



Earlier launching a scathing attack on Congress, Modi accused it of following political opportunism to further its gains and said the party was a "thing of the past" which the people of Punjab must not trust.



He also said Congress is a "sinking ship" and people should not board it as it would not help them reach anywhere.

Press Trust of India