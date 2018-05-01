India didn't sign up for this: Congress on Viay Rupani, Biplab Deb gaffes

In the backdrop of Gujarat Chief Minister and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb making controversial statements, the party on Tuesday tore into the Centre.

Last week, Rupani had equated Google with mythological character Narada Muni while Biplab Kumar Deb suggested the youth to open a paan shop rather than running behind a government job.

"So this is the Gujarat gyaan that you have ji. Chief Minister of Gujarat telling us that Narada (Narada Muni) was the original Google concept and he was the original search handle...Wonderful...I wonder what Google thinks about this and then you have another Chief Minister of the Mr who has told us not only that it is a waste of time looking for a government job and that the unemployed, educated should have opened paan shops," spokesperson told ANI.

Further speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi summoning Deb over his controversial statements, Chowdhury added, "This is all pretence because everybody knows what their ideology is. Two Chief Ministers of the states have been giving gyaan like this. I don't think this is what India signed up for."

Speaking at an event, Rupani on Sunday said, "Google is a source of information today. We can compare Narada Muni with Google as he had all the information of what was happening in the world. But, Narada gave information to many people but never gave information that would harm humanity."

On April 28, Deb had said that especially the educated section, not to run behind politicians for government jobs, rather become self-employed by starting various projects like open paan shop or milk cows.

"The youth here runs after political parties for several years to get a govt job and wastes the vital time of their life, had the same youth instead of running after parties set up a paan shop he would have by now had a bank balance of Rs 5 lakhs," said Deb.

The leader also took a jibe at the Tripura Chief Minister for making another controversial statement where he claimed that Internet existed in India during Mahabharat era.

"It does not end there. There is this other wisdom that has been given that internet was there during Mahabharat. I think this is brilliant. These are the Chief Ministers, the showcase boys of the Prime Minister," she added.

Speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms in Agartala on April 18, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago.

"Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," Deb said.