Indian diplomatic missions to celebrate Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on Tuesday

Pravasi honour

Indian all over the world will celebrate on Tuesday, to commemorate the day Mahatma Gandhi returned to India from South Africa, and to honour members of the Indian diaspora. This year, Delhi will also host a PIO (person of Indian origin) parliamentary conference on that day. There are 285 parliamentarians of Indian origin and at least 125 of them are expected to attend. Of the 285 parliamentarians, 70 are ministers, speakers and even prime ministers in their respective countries. In the US alone, there are four members of the House of Representatives and one senator of Indian origin.

Sushma looks East

Foreign Minister will return from a tour of Asean countries on Monday ahead of the on January 9. The theme of the event is “Ancient route, new journey: Diaspora in the dynamic Asean-India partnership”. This is also to prepare for the coming Asean-India Commemorative Summit, marking the 25 years since the establishment of dialogue partnership between Indian and Asean.