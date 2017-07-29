Indians are patriotic; they may not be overly demonstrative: T Subramanian

The Madras High Court in a recent ruling said that Vande Mataram should be played in educational institutions and workplaces in Tamil Nadu. Former cabinet secretary TSR Subramanian tells Veer Arjun Singh that while he respects the spirit of the ruling, he does not believe patriotism can be forced. Edited excerpts: What are your views on the Madras High Court’s ruling for Tamil Nadu? While I respect the spirit of the ruling, I am critical of its application. Such a directive from the court should have been for the whole country, if at all, and not just for Tamil ...