Indira Gandhi's birth centenary: Congress plans celebration with fanfare

The plans to celebrate the birth centenary of former prime minister with fanfare. Events include an exhibition of 200 archived images featuring moments from her life at the Memorial Museum at 1, Safdarjung Road in New Delhi. With the exception of three years, it was the former prime minister’s residence from the time she was the information and broadcasting minister in 1964 to when she was assassinated on October 31, 1984.



The exhibition will also display her day-to-day belongings — original diaries, postcards, books, handwritten correspondence and personal belongings. One of the highlights of the exhibition will be a colour film of her wedding to Feroze Gandhi in 1942 at Anand Bhavan, Allahabad. Another rare footage will show the struggle and declaration of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. The exhibition will showcase her “war on poverty”, her contribution to the Green Revolution and environment protection.