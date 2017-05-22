Kapil Mishra's new agenda: Arvind Kejriwal-mukt Delhi, clean AAP

-
ALSO READNext expose on Kejriwal will rattle Delhi AAP lovers, claims Kapil Mishra Kapil Mishra hunger strike enters day 4: Ex-AAP leader refuses medical aid Kejriwal's game is over, says Kapil Mishra as he approaches CBI today AAP drama: Kapil Mishra won't eat till Kejriwal reveals travel expenses Kapil Mishra expose on Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: Is there an iota of truth?
-
Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday launched the "Let's clean AAP" campaign to rid the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of the "few people who are corrupt". Mishra, who was first sacked as Water Minister and then suspended from the party, urged AAP workers to come together and not to leave the party, adding that they have to "snatch it back" from the corrupt people.
Yadav, who along with Bhushan later formed another political outfit Swaraj India, demanded that Mishra apologise to the party volunteers.
"Nothing personal, @KapilMishraAAP Apology due to all volunteers. Best to put all facts about that episode in public," Yadav tweeted.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the other hand rubbished "wild allegations" levelled by Kapil Mishra, saying they do not merit a response as even his opponents were refusing to buy them.
Hitting out at Mishra without naming him, Kejriwal said it pains to be "back stabbed" by his own people.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU