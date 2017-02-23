Its advantage Fadnavis as BJP puts up best ever show with 81 BMC seats

In a fiercely fought elections to the 227-member BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the erstwhile ruling partners and Bharatiya Janata Party failed to reach the magic figure of 114 required for simple majority.

Shiv Sena, who had for the first time diluted its Marathi Manoos plank by reaching out to all sections, has won 84 while BJP, who approached voters on the transparency front, bagged 81 seats, just three short. Technically, has succeeded to retain its supremacy in but has upped its tally by mere nine seats compared to 75 seats in 2012 poll. However, BJP's rise has been stunning from mere 32 in 2012 .

has also set to win eight out of the 10 major municipal corporations in Maharashtra where elections were held. Lotus bloomed across Maharashtra. The Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who led from the front, has sailed through another big test. Of the 1,066 seats declared, has won a record 521 seats. Of the 25 zilla parishads, has shown sterling performance. A visibly relaxed Fadnavis attributed party's victory to the anti-corruption policies implemented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He told reporters that BJP's victory was due to the overwhelming support by voters for party's transparency plank.

Fadnavis has also been credited with the BJP's big gains in the first part of civic elections in the state held a few months ago, mostly at the cost of the and in their rural Maharashtra strongholds. In its campaign for the BMC, the targeted the over the poor state of Mumbai's roads and other amenities as also over allegations of corruption, promising "transparency" and "transformation" if it was given control of the municipality.

The and Nationalist Congres Party were routed again after their poor show in the elections to the Lok Sabha, and state assembly held in 2014 and also municipal council elections took place last year. The Mumbai chief Sanjay Nirupam has offered to resign. The managed to win 31 seats against 52 in 2012 poll, 9 against 14, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena 7 against 28 while Samajwadi party has bagged six, The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (3), Akhil Bharatiya Sena (1) and four independents. The recounting is underway on the ward number 220 where candidate Atul Shah and nominee Surendra Bagalkar had scored equal votes. and failed miserably to encash the division between and Sena while MNS, who had won 28 seats in 2012 poll, was unable to improve its tally due to poor organizational back up.

The election results will be quite significant for the and the as they had parted ways after acrimonious relationship just few days ahead the poll following lack of understanding over seat sharing.Incidentally, and were ruling the BMC, which is Asia's largest civic body with an annual budget of over Rs 37,000 crore. Senior minister Chandrakant Patil indicated that the post-poll alliance between and was the only viable alternative to rule However, Patil reiterated that transparency will be focal point for alignment between the two parties and thereafter in the administration.

legislator Anil Parab said the party president Uddhav Thackeray will take a final call in this regard.

Immediately after the counting was over the Mumbai president Ashish Shelar said the party will get support from four independents taking party's strength to 85 which will be one seat ahead of Independent candidate Rahar Raja Khan has extended his support to ''It is the vote for the policies adopted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership of Chief Minister and also tireless work done by the party workers. I dedicate party's victory to the Mumbaikars,'' he noted.

"It is a tight slap for those who had said that the will not get 40 seats in the election,'' said minister Vinod Tawde without identifying