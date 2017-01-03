The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes, sloganeering and verbal duels between opposition, which demanded suspension of business to discuss the Kashmir situation, and that sought action against rival parties for showing disrespect to the national anthem.

As the House gathered, a united opposition of National Conference, Congress, (M) and other Kashmir-based Independent MLAs held protests over deaths during the five- month long unrest in the Valley and gave an adjourn motion to the Speaker to discuss the "urgent" Kashmir situation in the House.

Some opposition members carrying black banners shouted slogans and held protests over the deaths in Kashmir, arrests and injuries due to pellet guns. raised the issue of "disrespect" shown to the during the Governor's address on Monday.

The Opposition and members trooped into the Well of the House and engaged in verbal duels for more than 10 minutes.

Intervening, Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri said the government is ready to discuss the situation in Kashmir if the Opposition is interested in holding a debate on the same.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta agreed to the discussion and asked Leader of Opposition Omar Abdullah to commence it.

Hitting out at the Mehbooba Mufti government for the loss of lives in the Valley due to alleged mishandling of the unrest, Abdullah said the chief minister failed not only in facilitating Indo-Pak dialogue but also in bringing peace to Jammu and Kashmir.