Jaitley defamation case: Trial against Arvind Kejriwal to start from today

The Patiala High Court on Saturday will start the trial in a criminal defamation case filed by Union Finance Minister against Delhi Chief Minister in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) matter.

Earlier in March, in a major jolt to Kejriwal, a Delhi Court put the former on trial in the criminal defamation case.

The court had also framed a notice against and other (AAP) leaders in this case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sumit Dass framed defamation notice against and other leaders.

Meanwhile, and other leaders pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Jaitley had filed a criminal defamation complaint against and five other leaders for allegedly defaming him in the Patiala House Court, while a civil defamation case was filed in the Delhi High Court.

Jaitley had filed the suit seeking Rs 10 crore in damages after and five other leaders accused him of alleged irregularities and financial bungling in the DDCA, of which Jaitley was the president for about 13 years until 2013.