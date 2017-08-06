Jaitley in Kerala: LDF govt needs to discipline its own cadres

Condemning attacks on (RSS) members in Kerala, on Sunday said that the state government needs to have a hold on its own cadres rather than letting them loose on the opposition party leaders.

"This sort of attacks on political leaders has never happened in the past. Political will and determination by the state government is needed to discipline its own cadres rather than let them loose on political opponents. It is predominantly state government's responsibility to ensure peace restoration," Jaitley said while addressing a press conference here.

He added that the kinds of wounds inflicted on RSS activist Rajesh Edavakode would have embarrassed even terrorists.

"I had, since this morning, the opportunity of meeting a large number of victims of violence which has been going on in the state for the last several months. I must say that what, I have heard and seen, saddens me immensely as it should sadden and disturb every Indian. The state of Kerala and its people have a huge potential. Therefore the state needs peace, it deserves a peaceful environment and it deserves civility," Jaitley asserted.

The Union Minister further said that in an environment of violence, people suffer, economy suffers, investment suffers and obviously the atmosphere of democracy suffers.

"I pray that this environment doesn't continue for long and hope that the state government takes action against recurrence of any such incident. It is sad that every time Left Democratic Front (LDF) is in power, incidents of violence increase. You witness political opponents being killed," Jaitley added.

Jaitley, earlier in the day, met the grieving family members of RSS worker Rajesh Edavakode, who was killed during political clash in Kozhikode.

A series of clashes between CPM and BJP-RSS activists had rocked Thiruvananthapuram last month in which the 34-year-old RSS worker was murdered in Kozhikode.

Earlier, the RSS urged the central and state government to take strict action towards bringing this series of murders to an end in Kerala.

"Centre must intervene in state sponsored violence in Kerala," said RSS Joint General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

RSS also passed a resolution in RSS Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet regarding these attacks on the RSS by CPM cadres in the state.

Eight suspects were detained in connection with the murder.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the murder and called for an all-party meeting on August 6 regarding the same.

He said that party offices and workers' houses can't be attacked and political parties should be more vigilant and ask workers to keep away from such incidents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called on Vijayan to nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice expeditiously.

He even requested the Chief Minister to curb the political violence in the state and said, "I expect that the political violence in Kerala is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously."

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on July 4 issued notice to the Kerala Government over growing incidents of political violence in the state and sought a report on the issue within four weeks.

The Commission also asked the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to take effective measures to stop such incidents.