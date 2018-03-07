Jaitley to contest RS polls from UP, Pradhan from Madhya Pradesh: BJP

Finance Minister will contest the from while Petroleum Minister will do so from Madhya Pradesh, the BJP's central election committee announced on Wednesday. Jaitley is currently a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat and Pradhan is a member from Bihar. The party today announced the names of seven Union ministers and one general secretary for the upcoming in various states. The others apart from Jaitley and Pradhan, will contest from the same states they have been elected from. Social Justice Minister will contest from Madhya Pradesh, Law Minister from Bihar and J P Nadda from Himachal Pradesh, the party said in a statement. The other two Union ministers, Parshottam Rupala and Manusukh Mandaviya, will contest from Gujarat. Bhupender Yadav, the party's general secretary, will again contest from Rajasthan. The terms of all seven leaders ends on April 2 and all are set to be elected again.