Jaitley to visit Gujarat for discussing leadership

Finance Minister will visit Gujarat to oversee the election of a new legislature party leader, while Defence Minister will go to for the same purpose, the BJP said on Monday.

Addressing the media outside the party headquarters after a parliamentary board meeting, Health Minister said it was decided that Jaitley and will visit Gujarat, while Sitharaman along with will visit as observers.

"They will speak to the MLAs to elect new leaders of the party," said Nadda.

The Parliamentary board meeting was also attended by Prime Minister

The BJP on Monday retained power in Gujarat and ousted the Congress in in the state assembly elections.

Stressing that people have once again shown their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nadda said that they have voted for development.