Jaitley to visit Gujarat for discussing leadership

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will visit Gujarat to oversee the election of a new legislature party leader, while Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will go to Himachal Pradesh for the same purpose, the BJP said on Monday.
Addressing the media outside the party headquarters after a parliamentary board meeting, Health Minister J.P. Nadda said it was decided that Jaitley and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey will visit Gujarat, while Sitharaman along with Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will visit Himachal Pradesh as observers.
"They will speak to the MLAs to elect new leaders of the party," said Nadda.
The Parliamentary board meeting was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The BJP on Monday retained power in Gujarat and ousted the Congress in Himachal Pradesh in the state assembly elections.
Stressing that people have once again shown their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nadda said that they have voted for development.
