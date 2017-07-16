Jayalalithaa death: Panneerselvam ready to pay for CM's response on probe

AIADMK
(Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday offered Rs 10,000 to anyone asking and getting a reply from Chief Minister K Palaniswami to whether he would order a judicial probe into the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
He stated this while participating at the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran
in Tiruvarur.
Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam reiterated that his party's "dharma yudh"
would continue till the 'mysterious knots' in the death of Jayalalithaa
were removed.
Panneerselvam-led AIADMK
faction had on March 8 staged a one-day fast in Tiruvarur and in the district capitals, demanding an independent probe into the demise of Jayalalithaa.
Hitting out at AIADMK
(Amma) leader V K Sasikala, he said she was unlike Jayalalithaa
or her mentor M G Ramachandan who did not bring their family members into politics.
Sasikala wanted to bring 16 of her family members, who were "removed" from AIADMK
by Jayalalithaa
for trying to dominate the party.
Even Sasikala was removed from the party by Jayalalithaa, but she was readmitted after she apologised, Panneerselvam said.
