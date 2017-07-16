Jayalalithaa death: Panneerselvam ready to pay for CM's response on probe

(Puratchi Thalaivi Amma) faction leader O Panneerselvam on Sunday offered Rs 10,000 to anyone asking and getting a reply from Chief Minister K Palaniswami to whether he would order a judicial probe into the death of late Chief Minister

He stated this while participating at the birth centenary celebrations of late Chief Minister in Tiruvarur.

Former Chief Minister Panneerselvam reiterated that his party's "dharma yudh" would continue till the 'mysterious knots' in the death of were removed.

Panneerselvam-led faction had on March 8 staged a one-day fast in Tiruvarur and in the district capitals, demanding an independent probe into the demise of

Hitting out at (Amma) leader V K Sasikala, he said she was unlike or her mentor M G Ramachandan who did not bring their family members into

Sasikala wanted to bring 16 of her family members, who were "removed" from by for trying to dominate the party.

Even Sasikala was removed from the party by Jayalalithaa, but she was readmitted after she apologised, Panneerselvam said.

