Sasikala presents MLAs before media, claims they are free
Jayalalithaa left her wealth to AIADMK, says Panneerselvam

He initiated a signature campaign last week seeking conversion of her house in Chennai

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

Panneerselvam
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with supporters at his residence in Chennai

Chief Minister of the Tamil Nadu's caretaker government, O Panneerselvam, said that late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa left her wealth to the party. On Sunday, he gained support of six more Members of Parliament (MPs), taking the total number of MPs supporting him now to 11.

Speaking to the reporters in the evening, Panneerselvam reiterated that he will prove his majority in the Assembly. 

According to an affidavit submitted by Jayalalithaa with the Election Commission during the Assembly elections in 2016, she has a wealth of around Rs 113 crore.

Panneerselvam last week initiated a signature campaign seeking conversion of Jayalalithaa's house in Poes Garden, in Chennai, into her memorial. The party general secretary V K Sasikala and her relatives are staying in this house, after the demise of Jayalalithaa.

Meanwhile, Theni Lok Sabha MP R Parthipan joined the Panneerselvam camp on Sunday evening. With this, Panneerselvam has received backing of a total of 11 MPs and six MLAs after the leadership issues started on last Tuesday. Out of this, nine are Lok Sabha MPs. AIADMK has 37 seats in the Lok Sabha.

Sasikala, on Sunday evening, addressed the party MLAs staying at a resort in Kuvathur, near Chennai. She said that she has the majority in the Assembly and will bring the party back to power for the third consecutive term after this tenure. 

