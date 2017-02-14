Jayalalithaa's niece joins hands with Panneerselvam

Deepa
Jayakumar, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece, today officially announced her entry into politics
by giving support to O Panneerselvam's camp.
It may be noted that her brother Deepak Jayakumar is in Sasikala's camp.
Deepa
today officially announced her entry into politics
after paying tribute to her aunt at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina beach.
She was received by Panneerselvam
and his supporters at Jayalalithaa's memorial.
42-year-old Deepa
is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar.
London-educated Deepa
first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa
when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa's funeral in December.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU