Jayalalithaa's niece joins hands with Panneerselvam

Deepa today officially announced her entry into politics after paying tribute to her aunt's memorial

BS Reporter  |  Chennai 

Deepa with Panneerselvam in Chennai (Photo: ANI)

Deepa Jayakumar, former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece, today officially announced her entry into politics by giving support to O Panneerselvam's camp.

It may be noted that her brother Deepak Jayakumar is in Sasikala's camp.

Deepa today officially announced her entry into politics after paying tribute to her aunt at Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina beach.

She was received by Panneerselvam and his supporters at Jayalalithaa's memorial.

42-year-old Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar.

London-educated Deepa first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa's funeral in December.

