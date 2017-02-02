TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Punjab Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi shares 'dal-subzi' meal with villagers
Business Standard

Jayalalithaa should be honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' award: AIADMK

The deceased leader was also known as 'the iron lady' of Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jayalalithaa, Bharat Ratna, Tamil Nadu
Security men guard during an AIADMK rally to pay tribute J Jayalalithaa in Coimbatore. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK on Thursday asked the government to confer India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa posthumously for her "exemplary" public service of over 32 years and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, TMC member Vijila Sathyananth said 10 crore people affectionately called her 'Amma'.

"Amma cannot be replaced. She is the personification of love and compassion. (She) worked endlessly till her last breath for the upliftment of poor people," she said, adding that "the iron lady" had brought about all-round development in Tamil Nadu.

Jayalalithaa, also called the 'Puratchi Thalaivi' (revolutionary leader), died on December 5.

Claiming that Amma's "intelligence and governance" cannot be compared with any leader in the world, she said: "The highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna should be conferred posthumously to our Amma to recognise her exemplary 32 years of public service.

"We urge the Centre to instal a life-size bronze statue (of her) in the Parliament complex and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize for (working towards) women upliftment and child upliftment," the TMC member said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Jayalalithaa should be honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' award: AIADMK

The deceased leader was also known as 'the iron lady' of Tamil Nadu

The deceased leader was also known as 'the iron lady' of Tamil Nadu
AIADMK on Thursday asked the government to confer India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa posthumously for her "exemplary" public service of over 32 years and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, TMC member Vijila Sathyananth said 10 crore people affectionately called her 'Amma'.

"Amma cannot be replaced. She is the personification of love and compassion. (She) worked endlessly till her last breath for the upliftment of poor people," she said, adding that "the iron lady" had brought about all-round development in Tamil Nadu.

Jayalalithaa, also called the 'Puratchi Thalaivi' (revolutionary leader), died on December 5.

Claiming that Amma's "intelligence and governance" cannot be compared with any leader in the world, she said: "The highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna should be conferred posthumously to our Amma to recognise her exemplary 32 years of public service.

"We urge the Centre to instal a life-size bronze statue (of her) in the Parliament complex and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize for (working towards) women upliftment and child upliftment," the TMC member said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Jayalalithaa should be honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' award: AIADMK

The deceased leader was also known as 'the iron lady' of Tamil Nadu

AIADMK on Thursday asked the government to confer India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna to former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa posthumously for her "exemplary" public service of over 32 years and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, TMC member Vijila Sathyananth said 10 crore people affectionately called her 'Amma'.

"Amma cannot be replaced. She is the personification of love and compassion. (She) worked endlessly till her last breath for the upliftment of poor people," she said, adding that "the iron lady" had brought about all-round development in Tamil Nadu.

Jayalalithaa, also called the 'Puratchi Thalaivi' (revolutionary leader), died on December 5.

Claiming that Amma's "intelligence and governance" cannot be compared with any leader in the world, she said: "The highest civilian award of Bharat Ratna should be conferred posthumously to our Amma to recognise her exemplary 32 years of public service.

"We urge the Centre to instal a life-size bronze statue (of her) in the Parliament complex and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize for (working towards) women upliftment and child upliftment," the TMC member said.

image
Business Standard
177 22