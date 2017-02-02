Jayalalithaa should be honoured with 'Bharat Ratna' award: AIADMK

on Thursday asked the government to confer India's highest civilian honour to former chief minister Jayalalithaa posthumously for her "exemplary" public service of over 32 years and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, member Vijila Sathyananth said 10 crore people affectionately called her 'Amma'.

"Amma cannot be replaced. She is the personification of love and compassion. (She) worked endlessly till her last breath for the upliftment of poor people," she said, adding that "the iron lady" had brought about all-round development in Tamil Nadu.

Jayalalithaa, also called the 'Puratchi Thalaivi' (revolutionary leader), died on December 5.

Claiming that Amma's "intelligence and governance" cannot be compared with any leader in the world, she said: "The highest civilian award of should be conferred posthumously to our Amma to recognise her exemplary 32 years of public service.

"We urge the Centre to instal a life-size bronze statue (of her) in the Parliament complex and also recommend her name for the Nobel Prize for (working towards) women upliftment and child upliftment," the member said.