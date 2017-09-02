JD(U)-BJP will sweep polls if it doesn't make silly mistakes: Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi is back as Bihar’s deputy chief minister and finance minister. He tells Satyavrat Mishra about the priorities of the new government in the state. It is alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nitish Kumar had decided to join hands much before his resignation in July. How would you respond? There is no truth in such allegations. When Kumar submitted his resignation to the governor, we formed a three-member committee to decide the future course of action. After discussions, we decided to support the government. We asked permission from ...