JD(U) executive meeting chaired by Nitish passes resolution to join NDA

The political move that makes the ruling party in Bihar officially an ally of the NDA at the Centre comes weeks after Nitish broke ties with the Grand Alliance parties. The JDU on Saturday passed a resolution to join the Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the party's executive meeting chaired by leader and Bihar Chief Minister

Earlier in the day, JDU leader KC Tyagi said that senior leader has every right to put forward his points of disagreement with the alliance, but he shouldn't attend Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's programme as it will break their trust.

" is invited for the JDU executive meet and he can sort out differences, but he shouldn't attend Lalu Yadav's programme. We will lose our faith in him, if he does so. He is one of the founders of the party, therefore, he can put forward his views in the meeting," Tyagi told the media in Patna.

He added that although does not agree with party's decisions, there is no rift in the party.

Meanwhile, ahead of the executive committee meeting of the JDU, the two factions of the party—one led by and the other by former party president Sharad Yadav—put up striking publicity material in Patna, leading up to a poster war in the city.

Incidentally, both factions claim to be the "real JDU".

The poster put up by Sharad Yadav's faction showcased him with "Jan Adalat ka Faisla—Mahagathbandhan jari hai (decision of the people's court —the grand alliance continues)" written on it.

The other has Nitish with party leaders—state JDU chief Basistha Narayan Singh, RCP Singh and others. " hi zindabad (hail only Nitish Kumar)," said the poster.

was sacked as JDU's Rajya Sabha leader when he made his chagrin against snapping ties with the Lalu Yadav-led and forging an alliance with the BJP, to form the next government in Bihar, quite evident.

Yadav also asserted that Nitish's flip-flop, as far as his views on the BJP were concerned, was an insult to the 2015 mandate of the people given to the "Mahagathbandhan" and that he was still a part of the grand alliance in the state.

In the aftermath, the Nitish-led JDU even suspended 21 party leaders for participating in Yadav's recent three-day Jan Samwad Yatra, wherein he interacted with the people of the state, indicative of a widening rift in the party.

Lalu Yadav had also come out in support of Sharad Yadav, leading up to the Nitish faction, reportedly, warning the latter that if he attended the August 27 "Desh Bachao, BJP Bhagao" rally of the former, he would be sacked from the party.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, will hold a parallel convention in the state under the title 'Jan Adalat'.