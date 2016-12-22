JD (U) plays safe on Rahul Gandhi's allegation against Modi

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday refrained from commenting on the charges levelled against Prime Minister by Congress vice-president of receiving kickbacks from the Group as the Gujarat chief minister and said that the Supreme Court would decide whether there is merit in the allegations.

"The Supreme Court will decide whether there is merit in the allegations and those who have made the allegations will be required to produce the evidence. On the basis of that, if there is enough evidence to initiate an investigation, we would like an impartial probe. But the matter is sub-judice and we should understand that. Merely allegations and counter-allegations in this matter are not relevant," JD (U) leader Pavan K. Varma said.

Another JD (U) leader K C Tyagi said that such allegations have been made against the prime minister earlier also, adding the latter must issue a clarification in this regard.

" is a strong leader of the Opposition and the allegations levelled by him have come in public domain. The allegations are based on the findings of the Income Tax files," said Tyagi.

Speaking in Gujarat's Mehsana on Wednesday, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of officials' claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs 40 crore.

He also alleged that according to documents with the I-T department, the Group also paid Rs 12 crore to the prime minister.

Seeking an independent inquiry, Gandhi said that he was raising the issue "on behalf of the country".