JD(U) suspends Ali Anwar from parliamentary party for attending oppn meet

member Ansari, who was critical of the party's alliance with the BJP, was on Friday suspended from its parliamentary party for attending a meeting of opposition parties convened by chief



Party spokesperson K C Tyagi also accused Gandhi of "exploiting" the dissidence in the JD(U), saying it is against "political decorum". He also said the president was trying to "interfere" in the JD(U)'s internal matters.



Asked if the would take disciplinary action against Sharad Yadav, its most high-profile leader to have come out against party chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to ally with the BJP, he said it would like him to express his differences over the development at its executive meeting in on August 19.He also made light of Yadav's public meetings in Bihar, saying he is addressing RJD workers and not of theYadav, who is the party's leader in the Rajya Sabha, is likely to part ways with He had yesterday claimed that the real is with him while Kumar heads 'sarkari' faction.Ansari, Tyagi said, had attended the meeting despite his party severing its ties with the Congress-led UPA and joining hands with theLeaders of 16 opposition parties, led by president Sonia Gandhi, met on Friday to deliberate on evolving an "alternative narrative" to counter theAnsari had criticised Kumar's decision to walk out of the JD(U)-RJD- Grand Alliance in and form a government with theHe is a two-term member and his tenure ends in April next.Ansari has said he is opposed to the BJP's social and economic policies and is ready to face any punishment if the party so decides.Suspension from the parliamentary party means that he will be relegated to back benches in the and will no longer be a member of different parliamentary committees. Though it may amount to little as his tenure comes to an end during the next budget session.