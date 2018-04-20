Jharkhand Municipal Election 2018 results: BJP wins 21 seats; 10 highlights

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand won all the five municipal corporations and registered thumping victories in Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat polls, officials said. The counting of votes took place on Friday. The polling had taken place on April 16. The also retained the Ranchi Mayor and Deputy Mayor post. The won all the five municipal corporations, Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. The polling took place for the five municipal corporations of Ranchi, Medninagar, Adityapur, Hazaribagh and Giridih. Reacting to the victory, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said: "It's a victory of the workers. This is a victory of development. We congratulate people of the state for the victory."

Asha Lakra, the BJP's mayoral candidate in Ranchi, secured 1,49,623 votes and defeated (JMM) candidate Varsha Gari by more than 39,000 votes. BJP's Deputy Mayor candidate Sanjiv Vijaybargia defeated Congress candidate Rajesh Gupta. The also performed well in the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat polls. The party won seven presidents and five vice president post in 16 Nagar Parishads. The JMM and Congress managed to win four and two president posts respectively, and two and three of vice president posts, respectively. In Nagar Panchayat, the won nine president and five vice president posts of the total of 14 Nagar Panchayats.

Congress has become an "xpiry party", says Jharkhand CM: Buoyed by massive victory in five Municipal Corporations and for posts of Chairman and Vice Chairman in Municipal and Panchayat councils, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today described Congress as an ""xpiry party" just like medicine whose date has lapsed. Making a scathing attack at Congress, Das said it has become an "expiry party" just like a medicine becoming ineffective following its expiry date".He challenged the opposition for an open debate on any issue and said the Congress believed in family and dynastic and not democracy. "The people are hungry for development and 2019 general elections will also be fought on the issue of sabka vikas, sabka saath (development for all, together with all)"in Indian there is only one leader, (that is), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who thinks for the poorest of the poor," Das said at a press conference here.

sweeps Municipal Corporations elections in Jharkhand: Ruling on Friday swept all the five Municipal Corporations for the posts of Mayor and deputy Mayor, polls for which were held on party lines for the first time in Jharkhand on Monday last. While Asha Lakra won the Mayor"s post for the Ranchi Municipal Corporation, Sanjiv Vijayavergiya won the deputy Mayor"s post, State Election Commissioner N N Pandey told a press conference after counting of the votes of April 16 elections. While Lakra defeated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha"s Varsha Gaadi, Vijayavergiya trounced Congress's Rajesh Kumar Gupta. Roshni Tirkey won the Mayor"s post for Hazaribagh Municipal Corporation defeating Gunja Devi of the Congress and Raj Kumar Lal won the Deputy Mayor"s post beating Anand Dev of Congress. For Giridih, Sunil Kumar Paswan won the Mayoral post beating Congress"s Samir Raj Choudhary while Prakash Ram won the Deputy Mayor"s post beating Mohammad Istiak of the Congress.

Here is the final list of the winning candidates in Jharkhand Municipal Elections 2018:

MUNICIPAL CORPORATION:

1. Ranchi: BJP's Asha Lakra (mayor) and BJP's Sanjeev Vijayvargiya (deputy mayor)

2. Adityapur: BJP's Vinod Kumar Das (mayor) BJP's Amit Singh alias Bobby (deputy mayor)

3. Hazaribagh: BJP's Roshni Tirki (mayor) and BJP's Rajkumar Lal (deputy mayor)

4. Modinagar: BJP's Aruna Shankar (mayor) and BJP's Mangal Singh (deputy mayor)

5. Giridih: BJP's Sunil Paswan (mayor) and BJP's Prakash Seth (deputy mayor)

MUNICIPAL COUNCIL:

1. Gadhwa: BJP's Pinky Kesri (chairperson) and BJP's Meera Pandey (vice-chairperson)

2. Chatra: BJP's Gunja Devi (chairperson) and JVM's Sudesh Kumar (vice-chairperson)

3. Sahebganj: BJP's Niwas Yadav (chairperson) and BJP's Ramanand Shah (vice-chairperson)

4. Gumla: INC's Deep Narayan Oraon(chairperson) and JMM's Kalim Akhtar (vice-chairperson)

5. Ramgarh: AJSU's Jugesh Bediya (chairperson) and AJSU's Manoj Mahto (vice-chairperson)

6. Madhupur: JMM's Latika Murmu (chairperson) and JMM's Zia-ul Haq (vice-chairperson)

7. Lohardagga: INC's Niruma Bhagat (chairperson) and INC's Rauf Ansari (vice-chairperson)

8. Pakud: BJP's Sampat Saha (chairperson) and BJP's Sunil Sinha (vice-chairperson)

9. Mihijam: BJP's Kamal Gupta (chairperson) and INC's Shanti Devi (vice-chairperson)

10. Godda: Independent candidate Jitendra Kumar (chairperson) and JVM's Venu Choubey (vice-chairperson)

11. Chirkunda: BJP's W Bauri (chairperson) and BJP's Jaiprakash Singh (vice-chairperson)

12. Dumka: Independent candidate Shweta Jha (chairperson) and independent candidate Vinod Kumar Lal (vice-chairperson)

13. Chaibasa: JMM's Mithilesh Kumar Thakur (chairperson) and JMM's Doma Minj (vice-chairperson)

14. Jhumri Tilaiyya: BJP's Prakash Ram(chairperson)

15. Phusro: INC's Rakesh Kumar Singh (chairperson) and INC's Chhedi Noniya (vice-chairperson)

16. Simdega: INC's Pushpa Kullu (chairperson) and BJP's Om Prakash Sahu (vice-chairperson)

NAGAR PANCHAYAT:

1. Bundu: BJP's Rajesh Oraon (chairperson) and AJSU's Sunil Kumar Jaiswal (vice-chairperson)

2. Domchanch: AJSU's Raj Kumar Mehta (chairperson) and RJD's Pappu Mehta (vice-chairperson)

3. Chakuliya: BJP's Sandhya Rani Sardar (chairperson) and BJP's Sumit Lodha (vice-chairperson)

4. Husainabad: RJD's Shashi Kumar (chairperson) and RJD's Ghayasuddin Siddiqui (vice-chairperson)

5. Latehar: BJP's Sheela Devi Tirki (chairperson) and independent candidate Naveen Sinha (vice-chairperson)

6. Barharwa: BJP's Shyamal Das (chairperson) and BJP's Lokesh Kushwaha (vice-chairperson)

7. Rajmahal: JMM's Qutubuddin Sheikh (chairperson) and BJP's Parth Kumar Dutta (vice-chairperson)

8. Basukinath: BJP's Poonam Devi (chairperson) and INC's Amit Kumar (vice-chairperson)

9. Saraikela: BJP's Meenakshi Patnaik (chairperson) and JMM's Manoj Kumar Chowdhary (vice-chairperson)

10. Jamtada: BJP's Rita Kumari (chairperson) and BJP's Chandicharan Dey (vice-chairperson)

11. Khunti: BJP's Arjun Pahan (chairperson) and BJP's Rakhi Kashyap (vice-chairperson)

12. Kapali: INC's Shobha Rani Mahto (chairperson) and (elections for vice-chairperson withheld)

13. Chhatarpur: JVM's Mohan Kumar Jaiswal (chairperson) and JVM's Subhash Kumar Misra (vice-chairperson)

14. Untari: BJP's Vijay Lakshmi (chairperson) and independent candidate Lata Devi (vice-chairperson)





