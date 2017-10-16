Jharkhand: Settling political scores with Maoist help

Two days before Jharkhand’s former minister Gopal Krishna Patar alias Raja Peter was arrested for allegedly paying Maoists to kill his rival, two armed persons struck at Lachragad village in Simdega district, in another corner of the state. The unidentified assailants gunned down BJP leader Manoj Nagesia, who was a former Maoist commander, when he was having breakfast in the village. Nagesia had quit the red army, joined democratic politics, and entered the electoral fray after he was released from jail in 2014. Nagesia had joined the BJP in 2014 and made an ...