Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA to join RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar

Days after BJP-led snubbed Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand of fielding his party's candidate for Jahanabad by-poll, the (HAM-S) chief announced his party's exit from the alliance. Speaking to media, HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan also said that they will now be joining hands with the ( comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress). The party made the announcement after Manjhi met (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. "We have left the NDA," HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan told IANS. "A press conference will be held by former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with former Chief Minister and HAM-S chief They will make a formal announcement of our entry into the Grand Alliance," Rizwan added. Tejashwi Yadav has welcomed him to the saying that he has been an old friend to his parents. "He has been an old friend to my parents, we welcome him," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

