Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA to join RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar

Days after BJP-led NDA snubbed Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand of fielding his party's candidate for Jahanabad by-poll, the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM-S) chief announced his party's exit from the alliance. Speaking to media, HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan also said that they will now be joining hands with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance comprising JD(U), RJD and Congress). The party made the announcement after Manjhi met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav. "We have left the NDA," HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan told IANS. "A press conference will be held by former Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav along with former Chief Minister and HAM-S chief Jitan Ram Manjhi. They will make a formal announcement of our entry into the Grand Alliance," Rizwan added. Tejashwi Yadav has welcomed him to the grand alliance saying that he has been an old friend to his parents. "He has been an old friend to my parents, we welcome him," ANI quoted Yadav as saying.
"The NDA was divided into two factions over the subject of reservation and Constitution.
Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, joins #Bihar's 'grand-alliance', addressing the media along with Manjhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said, 'he has been an old friend to my parents, we welcome him.' pic.twitter.com/EfghzUQ3WX— ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018
Cases of atrocities on poor and Dalits were rising each day. Bihar was not given special status and Manjhiji's policies were also not implemented in this budget," Yadav said.
