Journalist-RSS worker shot dead in UP, brother injured

An RSS worker and journalist Rajesh Mishra was today shot dead by three motorcycle-borne assailants, who also wounded his brother, in Uttar Pradesh's Gazipur, police said.



The assailants, who came brandishing firearms, shot at Mishra (40) when he and his brother Amitesh were at their shop in Brahmanpura Chatti area where they sold building material, circle officer Hridayanad Singh said.



Mishra was associated with Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, one of the largest selling newspapers in the country.Mishra, who was shot in the head, was declared brought dead at the district hospital. His brother, who was shot in the abdomen, has been referred to a Varanasi hospital for further treatment.Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Anand Kumar said in Lucknow that two of the attackers have been identified."Of the three assailants, two have been identified, and soon all of of them will be arrested," he added.Shantanu Bhowmik, a journalist working with a local news channel, was beaten to death while covering a clash in Tripura last month.Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, an outspoken critic of politics, was shot dead in Bengaluru by unidentified assailants on September 5. Police are yet to make any arrest in the case.

