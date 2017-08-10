Kamal Haasan, Rajini at DMK event amid speculations of joining politics

Actor Kamal Haasan, who has taken on the on corruption issue, on Thursday shared the dais with opposition leaders while 'superstar' chose to sit in the audience at a party event here, further fuelling speculation about their taking the political plunge.



Haasan was seated on the stage along with Working President M K Stalin, who had backed him amid a strident attack by Ministers for being critical of the government, and other senior party leaders.



Rajinikanth, however, chose to sit in the front row at the function organised to celebrate the 75 years of the founding of mouthpiece 'Murasoli.'The participation of the two veteran actors, who have a large fan following, at the event assumes significance in view of their recent statements suggesting that they could be joiningBesides Rajinikanth, former cricket board chief and Cements Chairman and popular yesteryear actor Prabhu, son of late thespian Sivaji Ganesan, were among others who attended the 'Murasoli' celebrations.Haasan has taken on the ruling (Amma) head on over alleged corruption. Several state ministers had attacked Hassan, who had last month asked his followers to use the social media to lodge graft complaints, and questioned the contribution of his fan clubs to the welfare of the people of the state.Chief Minister K Palaniswami had asked the national award winning actor to take the political plunge to get a proper response.Since 1967, the state polity has been dominated by the two Dravidian parties - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) -- and their top leaders have been closely associated with cinema.