Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam would break AAP's record, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday declared that Kamal Haasan's newly launched political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam would break the record of (AAP), in winning the majority of seats in the Assembly.

Kejriwal was one of the political dignitaries who attended the launch of Haasan's party in Madurai.

Addressing the huge gathering of supporters, Kejriwal said, "When we started (AAP), within one year in the elections, people of Delhi rejected BJP and Congress and gave 67 out of 70 seats to AAP.

By the kind of response I am seeing today, I am sure people of will break the record of people of Delhi."

The Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Haasan and his team for starting the "political alternative" and hailed the actor as a "real life hero."

Kejriwal also claimed that both major parties of Tamil Nadu- All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - were corrupt and added, "I congratulate the people of because now you don't have to vote for corrupt parties, you can vote for an honest party."

AAP's unit chief, Somnath Bharti who also shared the dais, noted a renewed hope in people and wished luck to Hassan on his political journey.

It was a crucial day for as the actor turned politician, finally launched his political party amid much fanfare.

Among other politicians, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Haasan via a pre-recorded message at the event.