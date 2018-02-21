Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam would break AAP's record, says Kejriwal

-
ALSO READKamal Haasan unveils party flag, names his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' Kamal Haasan begins political journey with a visit to Kalam's residence Kamal Haasan to launch political party in TN today: Top 10 developments Kamal Haasan confirms launch of party, banks on fans for funding Will Kamal Haasan join AAP? Kejriwal meets him in Chennai
-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday declared that Kamal Haasan's newly launched political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam would break the record of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), in winning the majority of seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Kejriwal was one of the political dignitaries who attended the launch of Haasan's party in Madurai.
Addressing the huge gathering of supporters, Kejriwal said, "When we started Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), within one year in the elections, people of Delhi rejected BJP and Congress and gave 67 out of 70 seats to AAP.
By the kind of response I am seeing today, I am sure people of Tamil Nadu will break the record of people of Delhi."ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan unveils party flag, names his party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'
The Delhi Chief Minister congratulated Haasan and his team for starting the "political alternative" and hailed the actor as a "real life hero."
Kejriwal also claimed that both major parties of Tamil Nadu- All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) - were corrupt and added, "I congratulate the people of Tamil Nadu because now you don't have to vote for corrupt parties, you can vote for an honest party."
AAP's Tamil Nadu unit chief, Somnath Bharti who also shared the dais, noted a renewed hope in people and wished luck to Hassan on his political journey.
It was a crucial day for Tamil Nadu as the actor turned politician, Kamal Haasan finally launched his political party amid much fanfare.
Among other politicians, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Haasan via a pre-recorded message at the event.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU