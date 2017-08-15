Kamal Hassan takes on Tamil Nadu CM, parties over corruption

Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday fired a fresh salvo at the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in virtually calling for Chief Minister K Palaniswami's resignation over alleged



"If one state's CM should resign for a mishap & under his govt. How come no party calls for resignation in TN. Enough crimes done," Haasan said without naming anyone.He was apparently referring to the demands by the for the resignation of Chief Minister over the death of more than 60 children in a government-run hospital in the northern state.The award winning actor-director has been critical of the of late, alleging in its government, drawing the ire of ministers.and his cabinet colleagues had hit out at the actor for his remarks and dared him to substantiate his charges following which he had asked his fans to lodge complaints about through social media.While had asked Haasan to join to elicit response from the government, several of his ministerial colleagues had hit out at the actor asking among other things what his contribution was to the society.Haasan also said unless there was independence from "we are all slaves"."Those who are brave enough to take a vow for a new freedom struggle, come we will win," he said.The "Vishwaroopam" star said his aim was for a better and described both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and parties as tools, saying other options should be found if such tools become 'blunt'."My aim is a better Who dares to strengthen my voice? & parties R tools to help. If those tools R blunt find others," he said.Haasan had recently shared the dais with Working President at a party-organised function in Chennai.