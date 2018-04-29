Kamal Nath's rise in MP: Congress has a lot riding on its safe choice

His sartorial preference is the safari suit, dark, if possible. But Kamal Nath will have to swap that for the kurta-pyjama. Earlier this week he was appointed state unit chief of the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. This means extensive interaction with the masses.

On the other hand, Nath has already been there, done that. He is the longest-serving MP in the Lok Sabha and has been elected from his constituency, Chhindwara, nine times. Nath is something of an aberration. He is in a party the top leaders of which still consider themselves socialist. At least three Congress cabinet ...