Kapil Mishra files 3 complaints with CBI, threatens to launch

Sacked Delhi minister today filed three complaints with the against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, minister Satyendar Jain and leaders who allegedly misused party funds on foreign trips.



The Karawal Nagar MLA, who was yesterday suspended from primary membership of the AAP, also threatened to launch a hunger strike tomorrow if details of foreign visits by five leaders are not made public by the party.



Mishra said he filed complaints with the over the exchange of Rs 2 crore between Jain and Kejriwal, a Rs 50 crore land deal arranged for the chief minister's brother-in-law and five leaders allegedly misusing party funds on foreign trips.



Earlier in the day, the legislator wrote an open letter to his former "guru" Kejriwal to seek his blessings before filing the complaint against him.



He also dared Kejriwal to fight elections against him from any seat of his choice.



The former water minister had yesterday submitted documents to the Anti-Corruption Branch to back his allegations that Kejriwal had delayed the probe into the Rs 400 crore tanker scam.

Press Trust of India