Kapil Mishra hunger strike enters day 4: Ex-AAP leader refuses medical aid

The 'fasting' former Delhi minister on Saturday turned down the advice of the doctors to get hospitalized, as his hunger strike entered its fourth day today.

The doctors who did a medical checkup of Mishra told media, "We have advised him to get admitted into hospital immediately, but he has refused to do so. We have also advised him to increase the intake of water."

They said that "despite fasting, Mishra's blood pressure and sugar levels are normal, but we have taken the blood samples to conduct more tests".

Mishra is on a hunger strike demanding the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi Chief Minister to make public the details of foreign tours of five leaders- Satyendra Jain, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chaddha, Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak.

After Mishra was sacked from Delhi Cabinet, he has waged an open war against the and Kejriwal.

He also created ripples when he claimed that he had seen Kejriwal accepting Rs 2 crore in cash from Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain.