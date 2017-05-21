Kapil Mishra launches 'clean AAP' campaign to rid party of corrupt members

Sacked Delhi Minister on Sunday launched the "Let's clean AAP" campaign to rid the ruling of the "few people who are corrupt".

Mishra, who was first sacked as Water Minister and then suspended from the party, urged workers to come together and not to leave the party, adding that they have to "snatch it back" from the corrupt people.

"My request to all those who left the party and party workers -- we don't have to leave this party, we have to snatch it back from the corrupt... I am launching a campaign called 'Let's clean AAP'. I urge all party workers to come together and clean the party," said Mishra.

Just because some people are corrupt, that does not mean AAP's revolution should end, he said.

"I won't leave or form another party. It's time to weed out the corrupt people," he said.

Mishra also said Sanjay Singh, Ashish Talwar, Vibhav Kumar, Durgesh Pathak, Dilip Panday have hijacked the party.

Mishra also apologised to former leaders and Swaraj founders Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav and said the party should have paid heed to their views back then.

"I apologise to everyone, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, who I may have offended when I stood by (Chief Minister) Arvind Kejriwal," Mishra said.

"We had started ' Against Corruption' campaign. We have made this party. It is not the time to leave the party, it is time to snatch it back. Give a missed call at 7863037300 to fight against with me."

"Connect with this campaign... Who wants ' free Delhi' and 'Kejriwal free Delhi' can join us," he added.