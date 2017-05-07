TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

After Kapil Mishra sacked, Kumar Vishwas vows another movement
Business Standard

Kapil Mishra's charges don't merit a response, says Manish Sisodia

Kapil Mishra is sacked due to poor performance, says Manish Sisodia

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Photo: PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Photo: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra did not merit a response.

A day after being dropped as a minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Sunday levelled stunning allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, saying he had seen the CM taking Rs 2 crore cash from Jain.



"His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance," Sisodia told reporters.

"The allegations are so absurd and there are no facts," he added.

Mishra's surprise sacking came days after he sided with AAP senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.

Earlier, as Mishra went to meet the LG at Raj Niwas, top leadership of the AAP remained huddled at Kejriwal's residence. Vishwas, who was also present, left a little before Mishra made the allegations before reporters at Raj Ghat.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Kapil Mishra's charges don't merit a response, says Manish Sisodia

Kapil Mishra is sacked due to poor performance, says Manish Sisodia

Kapil Mishra is sacked due to poor performance, says Manish Sisodia Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra did not merit a response.

A day after being dropped as a minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Sunday levelled stunning allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, saying he had seen the CM taking Rs 2 crore cash from Jain.

"His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance," Sisodia told reporters.

"The allegations are so absurd and there are no facts," he added.

Mishra's surprise sacking came days after he sided with AAP senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.

Earlier, as Mishra went to meet the LG at Raj Niwas, top leadership of the AAP remained huddled at Kejriwal's residence. Vishwas, who was also present, left a little before Mishra made the allegations before reporters at Raj Ghat. image
Business Standard
177 22

Kapil Mishra's charges don't merit a response, says Manish Sisodia

Kapil Mishra is sacked due to poor performance, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra did not merit a response.

A day after being dropped as a minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Sunday levelled stunning allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, saying he had seen the CM taking Rs 2 crore cash from Jain.

"His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance," Sisodia told reporters.

"The allegations are so absurd and there are no facts," he added.

Mishra's surprise sacking came days after he sided with AAP senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.

Earlier, as Mishra went to meet the LG at Raj Niwas, top leadership of the AAP remained huddled at Kejriwal's residence. Vishwas, who was also present, left a little before Mishra made the allegations before reporters at Raj Ghat.

image
Business Standard
177 22