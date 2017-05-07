Kapil Mishra's charges don't merit a response, says Manish Sisodia

Kapil Mishra is sacked due to poor performance, says Manish Sisodia

Kapil Mishra is sacked due to poor performance, says Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister did not merit a response.



A day after being dropped as a minister, (AAP) MLA on Sunday levelled stunning allegations of corruption against Chief Minister and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, saying he had seen the CM taking Rs 2 crore cash from Jain.



"His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance," Sisodia told reporters.



"The allegations are so absurd and there are no facts," he added.



Mishra's surprise sacking came days after he sided with senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.



Earlier, as Mishra went to meet the LG at Raj Niwas, top leadership of the remained huddled at Kejriwal's residence. Vishwas, who was also present, left a little before Mishra made the allegations before reporters at Raj Ghat.

Press Trust of India