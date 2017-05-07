Kapil Mishra's charges don't merit a response, says Manish Sisodia

-
ALSO READKapil Mishra drops the bomb, says saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 cr 'illegal cash' Manish Sisodia proposes PPP model to tackle pollution, traffic woes Twitterati have a field day on charges by Kapil Mishra against Kejriwal CBI visits to Delhi govt's advertisement department, Sisodia cries foul Kejriwal-led AAP govt involved in 'gross abuse of power': Shunglu panel
-
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said the allegations of corruption levelled by sacked Minister Kapil Mishra did not merit a response.
A day after being dropped as a minister, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra on Sunday levelled stunning allegations of corruption against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendra Jain, saying he had seen the CM taking Rs 2 crore cash from Jain.
"His allegations do not merit a response. He has been sacked due to poor performance," Sisodia told reporters.
"The allegations are so absurd and there are no facts," he added.
Mishra's surprise sacking came days after he sided with AAP senior party leader Kumar Vishwas who has been at loggerheads with the party leadership.
Earlier, as Mishra went to meet the LG at Raj Niwas, top leadership of the AAP remained huddled at Kejriwal's residence. Vishwas, who was also present, left a little before Mishra made the allegations before reporters at Raj Ghat.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU