Kapil Mishra says AAP hid donations from EC, will drag Kejriwal to prison

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra on Sunday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lied about its donation figures to the Election Commission (EC) and said that if Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not resign immediately, he would drag the AAP supremo to prison by his collar.

According to Times Now, while finishing his expose, Mishra said: “If you have any regret, resign now. If you do not resign, then I will hold your collar and drag you to prison. You have cheated India for a long time. Your acts will not be spared.”

Addressing a press conference here, Mishra alleged that the AAP had over Rs 45 crore in its bank account during the financial year of 2013-2014 whereas the party, in its declaration to the EC, had showed an income of around Rs 9 crore.

Mishra alleged that the party concealed around Rs 36 crore from the party workers and government.

He said the party has accumulated the money through shell companies.

Mishra made a presentation during the press conference claiming false information was given by the AAP to the EC regarding its bank accounts, and, subsequently converted black money into white through hawala transactions.

The former minister has been on an indefinite hunger strike since Wednesday at his official residence here, demanding that Kejriwal must reveal the source of funding of the foreign trips of five AAP leaders -- Sanjay Singh, Ashish Khetan, Raghav Chadhha, Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak -- in the last two years.

Mishra was sacked on May 6 in a sudden move and later was also suspended from the party.

Immediately after the conference at his official residence, Mishra fainted and was rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

