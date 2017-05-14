Kapil Mishra stable after fainting on Day 5 of protest fast

Sacked Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra, who fainted during a press conference at his official residence on Sunday morning, is stable, said hospital authorities.

Mishra was taken to the RML hospital in from his residence in Civil Lines, where he has been on a hunger strike for the last five days, demanding that the release details of foreign tours undertaken by five leaders.

A duty doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital said Mishra was transferred to the recovery room of the emergency department where he was being monitored.

"He (Mishra) was brought to the recovery room five minutes after he was admitted to the emergency department. His condition is stable. We are monitoring him," the duty doctor told IANS.

The former Water Resources and Tourism Minister in the Kejriwal government, before taking ill, alleged that the party received funds wroth "crores of rupees" from several "shell" companies.

"All this happened with the knowledge of as these shell companies deposited money in the bank account on the same day and time in January 2014," Mishra said, brandishing documents.

He demanded Kejriwal's resignation, and immediately after that lost consciousness.

The ex-minister had, after he was sacked, levelled personal allegations of "corruption" against Kejriwal and his minister Satyendar Jain.