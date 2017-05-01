Kapil Sibal goes back in time, asks who would gift PM Modi 'bangles'

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the mutilation
of Indian soldiers' bodies by the Pakistan Army, Congress leader Kapil Sibal
asked whether any saffron party leader would now send bangles
to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
as Union Minister Smriti Irani
wanted to gift
former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime following a similar incident.
"When a similar incident took place during the UPA
regime, a BJP
MP wanted to gift bangles
to the then prime minister. I would like to ask her that will she now do the same and gift bangles
to Prime Minister Modi after this mutilation," Kapil Sibal
told ANI
.
A few years ago, then BJP
MP Smriti Irani, while delivering a speech in Indore during the UPA
regime, had said that she would send "bangles" (a sign of feminity) to then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
after terrorists attacked the Indian Army
in 2013.
Hitting out at the Congress, Irani had said that "10 attackers came and attacked us while the central government did not take any step."
Earlier, Pakistan mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers who were killed earlier today in a ceasefire violation at Krishna Ghati sector here.
The Indian Army
confirmed the news, releasing a statement on Twitter.
"Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army
will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU