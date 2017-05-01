Kapil Sibal goes back in time, asks who would gift PM Modi 'bangles'

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over the of Indian soldiers' bodies by the Pakistan Army, Congress leader asked whether any saffron party leader would now send to Prime Minister as Union Minister wanted to former Prime Minister during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) regime following a similar incident.

"When a similar incident took place during the regime, a MP wanted to to the then prime minister. I would like to ask her that will she now do the same and to Prime Minister Modi after this mutilation," told ANI.

A few years ago, then MP Smriti Irani, while delivering a speech in Indore during the regime, had said that she would send "bangles" (a sign of feminity) to then Prime Minister after terrorists attacked the in 2013.

Hitting out at the Congress, Irani had said that "10 attackers came and attacked us while the central government did not take any step."

Earlier, Pakistan mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers who were killed earlier today in a ceasefire violation at Krishna Ghati sector here.

The confirmed the news, releasing a statement on Twitter.

"Pak Army carried out unprovoked Rocket and Mortar firing on two forward posts on the line of control in Krishna Ghati Sector. Simultaneously a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In a unsoldierly act by the Pak Army the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of will be appropriately responded," read the Indian Army's statement.