Kapil Sibal: Legal heavyweight in politics

Kapil Sibal has been a lawyer for more than 40 years and still remembers the day he fought — and lost — his first case. He got his first brief, an election petition of a politician from Meham in Haryana.

The politician had contested an election and won, switching sides after doing so — but the election was set aside on eight counts. One of these was that he had bribed one of the candidates into withdrawing from the contest. A few weeks earlier, judge J Bhagwati had passed an order that if a bribe was offered by one candidate to another, the election would be held ...