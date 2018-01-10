Karnataka govt is anti-Hindu, indulging in vote bank politics: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President on Wednesday acccused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government of being anti-Hindu.

Addressing the in Chitradurga, Shah said, "The Siddaramaiah Government is indulging in vote bank politics; it is an anti-Hindu government.

They have withdrawn all cases against the SDPI, which is an anti-India organisation."

"The state government has withdrawn all cases against the criminals of radical group PFI. The salaries of temple priests have been held for four months now," he added.

Shah further said the Siddaramaiah Government in the state had deprived the people of the state from the benefits of the money that was meant for their welfare.

"The Modi Government has increased Karnataka share from Rs 885 billion (13th Finance Commission) to Rs 2.19 trillion (14th Finance Commission)," he noted.

Shah also hailed Prime Minister Modi's 'Ujjwala Yojana', adding the Centre had provided free LPG connection to 3.33 lakh poor women of Karnataka.