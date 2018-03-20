Lingayat faith an old one! Karnataka CM rubbishes BJP's divide & rule claim

Rubbishing the claims that the decision to grant a separate religious status to the was Congress’ political agenda, Karnataka Chief Minister on Tuesday reiterated that the “Lingayat faith as a religion is an old one”. The clarification came after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in the Opposition camp in the state, accused the Congress of striving to garner the votes of Lingayats, a dominant community in the state, ahead of the Assembly elections likely in April-May. “The demand to recognise the Lingayat faith as a religion is an old one. What the government has done is the recognition of the fact acknowledged as far back as the Mysore Census of 1871. Those in BJP accusing us of dividing religion better listen to the Lingayat-Veerashaiva community,” tweeted today. The Congress’ suggestion of granting a separate religious status to the Lingayat minority community has been sent to the Centre for its approval. The suggestion has been accepted under section 2D of the state Minorities Commission Act. The Congress even dared BJP President and the party’s Karnataka chief ministerial candidate to clarify their position on Lingayats. "It is inappropriate to link the decision of the Karnataka government vis-a-vis declaration of Lingayat Samaj as a minority community to the political processes," said Congress spokesperson Hours after the Karnataka government accepted the suggestions of the yesterday to form a separate religion status for the Lingayat community, clashes broke out between the followers of communities in Kalaburagi – when the former were celebrating the decision and the latter protesting the same. The Lingayats, who belong to the Other Backward Classes in Karnataka, are the worshippers of Lord Shiva and have distanced themselves from traditional Hinduism, especially from the Vedic version of it and the caste system. Ironically, in spite of its origin among the followers of the 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, the is now recognised as a caste. Living mostly in North Karnataka, the Lingayats are believed to constitute 17 per cent of the population. Since their vote is widely acknowledged to be decisive in 110 of the 224 Assembly constituencies, Lingayats are considered politically powerful. Here are the top 10 updates on the getting a separate religious status: 1. Congress rubbishes ‘vote bank politics’ claim: The Congress party said the Karnataka government had followed the due process before taking the decision. Chief Minister tweeted: The demand to recognize the Lingayat faith as a religion is an old one. What the Government has done is a recognition of a fact acknowledged as far back as the Mysore Census of 1871. Those in BJP accusing us of dividing religion better listen to the Lingayat-Veershiva community — (@siddaramaiah) March 20, 2018 Referring to the Jain community, which was recognised as a religious minority a few years earlier, said Lingayats should also be accorded such a status. He said the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of the day had got the demand of the community examined and due process was followed by the dispensation. After examining historical and other evidences, the UPA government had also come to a conclusion that the Jain community was a religious minority, despite objections from the Agrawal community, which said they were part of their clan. "The government in its wisdom in adherence to the demand of the community and based on the facts has decided to include the Lingayat Samaj as part of the minority community so that the benefits that extend to the minority community can also be extended to them," he added. 2. Cabinet to give official notification next week: The state Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has decided to forward the Commission's recommendations to the central government for approval and notification under the Commission for Minorities Act. The Cabinet will issue an official notification on the Lingayat religious status at its next meeting, possibly next week, reported the Times of India. 3. Don't hunt with the hare, Congress tells BJP: Congress asked Amit Shah and B S Yeddyurappa to clarify whether they were in favour of the decision or against it. "You need to clarify and come out clearly. Do not hunt with the hare. That is why we have clearly said the sinister propaganda of BJP on this issue is condemnable. For, they do not want to speak for the fear of annoying vote bank, yet they are opposing the demand of the Lingayat samaj,” Surjewala said. 4. Congress carrying ‘divide and rule’ policy: Accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of "playing with fire for vote-bank politics", BJP had slammed the Karnataka government for its decision to recommend a separate religion status for Lingayats Party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka P Muralidhar Rao had accused the state's ruling Congress of practising a "divide and rule" policy. "Congress carrying ‘divide and rule' legacy of Britishers in India. ji is playing with fire for vote bank Why has Congress done this before elections? Why did they not do this four years earlier?" he said in a tweet. The BJP and several sections of the Hindu community have maintained a cautious stance, keeping away from the move to give Veerashaiva/Lingayat a separate religion status. They have accused the government of dividing the society to draw political mileage ahead of the Assembly elections. Lingayat strongman B S has been saying that his party would not allow efforts to "divide" the community. Congress carrying 'Divide and Rule' legacy of Britishers in India ! ji is playing with fire for vote bank Why Congress has done this before elections? Why they haven't done 4 years back??? https://t.co/YWVHH7FbbG — P Muralidhar Rao (@PMuralidharRao) March 19, 2018 5. Why is BJP miffed? Lingayats have traditionally supported the BJP as B S is known to be the community's most popular political face.

The BJP is traditionally believed to be driven by Hinduvta ideology, one that aims to unite the Hindu community. Therefore, a demand for a separate religious identity for any group would be antithetical to it, according to Scroll.