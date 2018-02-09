Karnataka polls: BJP's Yeddyurappa calls Rahul Gandhi an 'Election Hindu'

As kickstarts his campaign for the coming assembly polls in on Saturday, state B S has welcomed theCongress President by calling him an "Election Hindu". He also claimed that the Congress President would fulfil BJP's dream of a "Congress Mukt Karnataka". "I heartily welcome #ElectionHindu @OfficeOfRG to Ballari.

The #Congress President will fulfil our dream of a #CongressMuktKarnataka," said in a tweet. Stating that Congress has faced setback and BJP has won wherever has campaigned in the past, in another tweet in Kannada he said: "Rahul's arrival is like arrival of good fortune for BJP." In a similar fashion, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally here on February 4, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a welcome tweet had asked him to find time to resolve the inter-state Mahadayi river water row with neighbouring Goa. During his four-day visit, the first after being made All India Congress Committee chief, Gandhi will be visiting temples, mutts, and a Dargha, along with addressing public meetings and conducting a road show by bus. He is also expected to have corner meetings, interact with farmer union representatives and attend a tribal rally, among other things. Assembly elections in are scheduled early this year.