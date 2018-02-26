Karnataka polls: Amit Shah says Siddaramaiah's boat is going to sink soon

-
ALSO READModi's poll-winning formula: Take Budget 2018's welfare schemes to masses Unlike Modi, I am human: Rahul thanks BJP for pointing out mistake in tweet Congress banks on dynastic politics: Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi Why Congress lauds Saeed's release, hugs Chinese envoy? PM Modi asks Rahul Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, says 'pessimists are going global'
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Sunday said the government of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going to sink after state assembly elections result.
"In upcoming elections result, the boat of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government is going to sink. By 2022, not only poor of Karnataka but every poor of India will have a 'pucca' house.
This is a promise by Narendra Modi government," Shah said while addressing a public gathering here.
Shah claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been concerned about the sugarcane farmers
"Prime Minister Modi has always been concerned about the sugarcane farmers and the first thing he did after coming to power was to stop the import of raw sugar. Also, whatever raw sugar was imported for industrial purposes, an import duty of 40 percent was levied on it," he said.
He also said the BJP will restart the local sugar mills which are closed at the moment after winning the Karnataka assembly elections.
"The very first thing that the BJP government would do after winning Karnataka assembly elections is that it will restart the local sugar mills which are closed at the moment," he said.
He also offered prayers at Sri Manikeshwari Matha in Kalaburagi's Sedam Taluka.
Shah also interacted with sugarcane farmers in Humnabad and said, "I assure our farmer brothers that the next government in Karnataka will be of the BJP which will be fully committed to the welfare of farmers."
Shah and BJP state Chief Minister candidate BS Yeddyurappa visited Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi.
Karnataka is one of the few states where the Congress is in power.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU