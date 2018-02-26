Karnataka polls: Amit Shah says Siddaramaiah's boat is going to sink soon

(BJP) on Sunday said the government of is going to sink after state assembly elections result.

"In upcoming elections result, the boat of government is going to sink. By 2022, not only poor of but every poor of will have a 'pucca' house.

This is a promise by government," Shah said while addressing a public gathering here.

Shah claimed that has always been concerned about the sugarcane farmers

" has always been concerned about the sugarcane farmers and the first thing he did after coming to power was to stop the import of raw sugar. Also, whatever raw sugar was imported for industrial purposes, an import duty of 40 percent was levied on it," he said.

He also said the will restart the local sugar mills which are closed at the moment after winning the assembly elections.

"The very first thing that the government would do after winning assembly elections is that it will restart the local sugar mills which are closed at the moment," he said.

He also offered prayers at Sri Manikeshwari Matha in Kalaburagi's Sedam Taluka.

Shah also interacted with sugarcane farmers in Humnabad and said, "I assure our brothers that the next government in will be of the which will be fully committed to the welfare of farmers."

Shah and state candidate BS Yeddyurappa visited in Kalaburagi.

is one of the few states where the is in power.