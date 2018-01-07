Karnataka polls and the elephant in the room: Financial management

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to have learnt a lesson from the recently concluded Gujarat election. In the coming election in Karnataka, the Congress will try and reach out to urban areas. There are 70 urban and 154 rural Assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

As many as 28 urban constituencies are in Bengaluru and the rest are spread across seven city corporations, 43 city municipal councils, 65 town municipal councils and 92 town panchayats. As the data suggests, the services sector, which is relatively urban, has been growing. The Congress faces a ...