Congress MLA's son beats up boy in Bengaluru restaurant; FIR registered

An FIR has been registered against Youth General Secretary Mohammed Haris Nalapad and ten others for allegedly beating up a person in a restaurant in Bengaluru's UB City.

Allegedly, the accused has threatened the victim Vidwath, at Mallya hospital where he later went for treatment.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister took to Twitter and said, " Offenders should be punished to the full extent of law regardless of who they are. No less, no more.

@CPBlr will take action as per law and bring the guilty to book.

is the son of MLA NA Harris.

An embarrassed was forced to expel MLA NA Harris’ son Mohammad Nalapad on Sunday following a News18 report on an attack.

The victim, identified as Dollars Colony resident Vidwath, was having dinner at a high-end restaurant in UB City when Mohammad Nalapad and his friends walked in at 11:30pm. The group reportedly told Vidwath, who had a plaster on one of his legs, to “sit properly”.

After a heated exchange, Nalapad and his friends allegedly attacked Vidwath and beat him up. The victim was rushed to the nearby Mallya Hospital for treatment, but the group reportedly followed him there and allegedly beat him up again. Nalapad and his friends allegedly also tried to attack the victim’s brother.

Harris paid a visit to the hospital later in the night, following which the opposition and JD(S) alleged that the lawmaker was “trying to hush up the case”.

On Sunday, Harris claimed he was unaware of his son’s whereabouts. “It is an unfortunate incident. I met the victim and his family. I don't know where he (Nalapad) is. His phone is switched off. Let the law take its course,” the MLA said.

