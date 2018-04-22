JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Parliament logjam: Budget session wasted Rs 1.98 bn of taxpayers' money
Business Standard

Karnataka polls: PM Modi to address 16 rallies in 8 days starting 29 April

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will file his nomination on Monday from the Chamundeshwari constituency

BS Reporter 

Flashback poetry: PM Narendra Modi shares poem penned by him in Gujarati

Campaign trail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a blitzkrieg of poll rallies in Karnataka - 16 rallies in eight days - starting next Sunday. The first will be in Kolar in southern Karnataka with another rally in Raichur on the same day . This programme will continue into May.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will file his nomination on Monday from the Chamundeshwari constituency. This is the final week to decide candidates for the Karnataka election as Friday is the last date of withdrawal of candidates.

Advantage BJP

Uttar Pradesh is set to hold biennial elections to 13 seats of Legislative Council on Thursday. The term of 13 Legislative Council members will come to an end on May 5. Prominent among those retiring is Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Results will be announced the same day. Members for the 100-member Upper House of UP Legislature are elected from the Assembly constituency, Graduate constituency, Teachers’ constituency, Local Bodies constituency and those nominated by the Governor. Like Rajya Sabha polls, the ruling BJP will be a major gainer in the Council polls where it is set to win at least 11 seats.
First Published: Sun, April 22 2018. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements