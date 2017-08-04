Karti Chidambaram moves Madras HC against Look Out Circular

-
ALSO READCBI raids 14 residential properties owned by P Chidambaram and his son Feel sad about my son and his friends being targeted, says Chidambaram INX Media, Peter Mukerjea link and the CBI raid on Chidambaram explained Meet Karti Chidambaram, the man who is no stranger to political rumbles INX Media: CBI raids Chidambaram houses over Indrani-Peter Mukerjea firm
-
According to earlier reports, CBI has registered a case against the alleged irregularities in granting Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media and its then Directors Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea, in 2007, alleging that Karti Chidambaram influenced the officials to grant the approval to the company.
He requested the Court to issue direction declaring that the LOC issued by the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO), under the Bureau of Immigration under the Home Ministry, as an "arbitrary exercise of power, abuse of authority, vitiated by malafides, ultravires and without jurisdiction," and direct the FRRO to recall the LOC.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU