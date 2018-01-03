Karunanidhi welcomed me to politics with a smile: Rajinikanth

Days after announcing his entry into politics, top actor on Wednesday met chief M at his residence here and sought his blessings.



sources described it as a courtesy call.



Clad in a white shirt and black pant, the actor extended his new year greetings and apprised the president and his aides of his political plunge.also enquired about the veteran leader's health.working president was present on the occasion, the sources said.is the first political leader is meeting after announcing his entry into on December 31.The meeting assumes significance as is the main opposition party in the Tamil Nadu assembly.has said it was his desire to create a political revolution in Tamil Nadu, a "historic" state that facilitated major changes."It is my desire to start from here a political revolution," he said yesterday.Future generations will live better if a change was facilitated now, the actor said.The actor has launched a mobile app, website and a Twitter account as part of efforts to mobilise cadres for his proposed party.His decision to enter comes at a time when the state is witnessing a political churning after the death of former chief minister Jayalalithaa and virtual retirement of the nonagenarianSince October last year, he has been inactive in due to ill health.