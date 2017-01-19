Kashmir Assembly seeks return of migrant Pandits

The assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution, seeking the return of hundreds and thousands of Kashmiri Hindus who migrated from the Valley at the beginning of a separatist war in the late 1980s.

Leader of Opposition demanded that a resolution should be passed by the assembly to make possible the return of Kashmiri Pandits, who are living in Jammu and other Indian states.

Speaker agreed with the suggestion from the leader, saying conducive conditions should be created before these families return to the valley.

Peoples Democratic Party leader moved the resolution, which was passed unanimously. Independent MLA abstained from the vote.

The mass exodus of started from the Valley in early 1989 when armed insurgency began in the state.